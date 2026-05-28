Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Graham's avatar
Kate Graham
13h

The FOMO was real, your event looked incredible. Massive kudos, events aren't easy (I have the scars).

And the pool tournament is gold.

Reply
Share
Moira Clarke's avatar
Moira Clarke
6h

Thomas Otter - this is such a thoughtful set of ideas to share. Thank you! I love the last comment you shared from Michael at Artist: Using AI to help people reach their fullest potential. Wow, that is the kind of visionary and generative thinking we need more of.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas Otter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture