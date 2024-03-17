Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

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Susan Sudbay's avatar
Susan Sudbay
Mar 20, 2024

Thomas! I loved reading this post. The more things change, the more things stay the same, eh? It's remarkable how the value proposition is essentially the same, and the issues are the same (demo speed and connectivity, executive "assistance," etc). I'm not sure I've ever seen a written history of the HR Payroll industry, let alone one so entertaining. What a terrific keynote pres this would make (not that you haven't totally thought of that and/or delivered one already). All the best, Sue

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Tim Palmer's avatar
Tim Palmer
Apr 27, 2024

This is absolutely fascinating. Thanks so much for putting this together Thomas. I had no idea about this history.

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