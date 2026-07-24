Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

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The Rational Workforce's avatar
The Rational Workforce
7d

Speaking of bangers... freakin' awesome post today, Thomas. Lots to chew on there. Thanks for the links to all the other resources, too. My weekend reading is well sorted now.

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Denis W Barnard's avatar
Denis W Barnard
7dEdited

Yes..'the future is up for grabs'

Too many folks are believing that because something happens or tried out and shouted from the rooftops, it is automatically right.

The test of time still applies, although fewer people have the disposition to wait and see.

A thoroughly enjoyable read! 👏👏🙏

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