Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

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Jerome Gouvernel's avatar
Jerome Gouvernel
1d

If the reader doesn’t understand the pun, they don’t deserve the punchline.

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1 reply by Thomas Otter
Meg Bear's avatar
Meg Bear
1d

Best quote ever - "I’m not really a smile-a-lot sort of person."

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