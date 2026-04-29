Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

Work in Progress by Thomas Otter

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Meg Bear's avatar
Meg Bear
Apr 30

a very key point on the decision velocity constraint. I spend my days right now more concerned about the leadership required to create the culture and systems to maximize the opportunity that emerges when you have "a country of geniuses in a data center". Building the technology to make those businesses thrive (both people and systems) will be necessary but without the leadership to forge the path to this future we must wait for "best practices" to emerge so that the cult of followership can happen. What Dave and Aneel had was a very clear understanding of the gap between the current (PSFT) and the future (Cloud) and a single clear constraint (the HRIT teams struggled to keep PSFT current and manage the operations - cloud allowed WDAY to remove that constraint). Today's new constraints and bottlenecks are shifting every week. I agree the a16z list is "fine" but not transformative. Also double vote up the snark... it speaks to me as you know.

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Rudi De Roeck's avatar
Rudi De Roeck
Apr 29

If there’s 1 thing I’ll definitely spend my free retirement time on, then it’ll be reading the fruits of your keyboard, dear Thomas.

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