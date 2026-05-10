Work in Progress by Thomas Otter
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TechWolf, Deep Tech meets Work Tech, Context Graphs, transforming work
Reflecting on the Techwolf AI event.
May 10
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Thomas Otter
8
1
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April 2026
Workday and A16z
Some comments on the comments about Workday.
Apr 29
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Thomas Otter
34
15
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A narrative about Narrative.
Some thoughts on law firms, specialization, standardization, time and more.
Apr 8
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Thomas Otter
4
1
The Acadian Ventures Summit 2026
Doing our bit to shape the worktech industry.
Apr 1
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Thomas Otter
5
March 2026
Modern product management at Origin Benefits, category creation, platforms, community and a round.
Coming to you from Nashville.
Mar 25
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Thomas Otter
9
3
Comments on A16Z's Why the World Still Runs on SAP.
APIs are like the straits of Hormuz.
Mar 19
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Thomas Otter
25
4
3
This week's thoughts on building enterprise software: Cathedrals, Vibes, DIY, Melons, Meteors, ERP and more.
Just another VC's opinion.
Mar 6
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Thomas Otter
11
2
1
February 2026
Scenario planning, reframing and a farewell.
A bit about mining, politics and the futures of the software industry.
Feb 24
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Thomas Otter
7
2
A bit more about Kombo's Series A
Solving our ecosystem integration friction.
Feb 18
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Thomas Otter
8
3
1
SaaS and the Impending Doom?
What Ho? AI.
Feb 18
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Thomas Otter
24
9
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January 2026
Pay transparency! About time.
2026 is the year of Pay Transparency, and 94% of companies say they're not ready.
Jan 13
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Thomas Otter
8
2
DIY and HR tech, some unsolicited advice for HR folks.
Changing rooms.
Jan 5
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Thomas Otter
18
3
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© 2026 Thomas Otter
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